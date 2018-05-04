Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone’s touchline ban for the Europa League final was confirmed on Friday.

UEFA’s disciplinary panel imposed a four-game suspension for Simeone’s conduct at Arsenal in the semifinal first leg last week.

Simeone had been charged with insulting a match official and improper conduct. After being sent from the dugout to the stands, he continued to communicate with his coaching staff.

He served the first game of his ban in Thursday’s semifinal second leg as Atletico beat Arsenal 1-0 to advance 2-1 on aggregate. Watching from an executive box area high in the main stand, Simeone later said he “felt what the fans feel.”

Simeone will be barred from the dressing room and touchline when Atletico face Marseille in the final on May 16 in Lyon. He was also fined €10,000.

The Argentine coach can appeal the sanction to UEFA, likely next week. Though an appeal is unlikely to clear Simeone for the final, UEFA could decide to defer future games of the suspension for a probationary period.

The ban would carry over to next season, and the next eligible game could be the UEFA Super Cup game in August against the Champions League winner — Liverpool or Real Madrid — if Atletico beat Marseille.