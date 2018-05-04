Mesut Ozil says he endured a “frustrating, sleepless night” as Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League.

Arsenal were hoping to end Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign on a high by reaching the final later this month but a 1-0 second leg loss at Atletico Madrid consigned them to a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

It was a somewhat insipid display from the Gunners – and Ozil and his teammates have been criticised in the aftermath.

Steve Sidwell, who came through the Arsenal youth system, told Sky Sports: “Of late, their big players haven’t turned up on big occasions, when they should do.

“We’re talking world-class players here like Ozil, who can unlock defences at ease. They’ve not come to the fore.

“On the whole, the players have let him (Wenger) down.”

Ozil has now posted a picture on Instagram of himself trudging off the field after the loss to Atletico.

He wrote: “What a frustrating, sleepless night in Madrid!

“This was our last chance to lift another silverware with our boss.

“Still two more things to say – thanks to all Gunners for the away support and get well soon @koscielny_official6.”

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny looks likely to miss the World Cup after suffering a serious injury early on during Thursday night’s match.