Steven Gerrard says he “got a special feeling” when he first spoke to Rangers about becoming their new manager as he vowed to “make the fans happy”.

The 37-year-old former Liverpool captain has agreed a four-year deal to take over at Ibrox this summer.

And Gerrard confirmed former Scotland skipper Gary McAllister would be his assistant at the Scottish giants.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” said Gerrard after being introduced to the media as Rangers boss.

“There were a lot of different things to think about but from that first phone call I got a special feeling and I knew that Rangers were for me.

“I’m very aware of Rangers, the size of the club, I’ve watched them from afar and been lucky enough to watch some of the Old Firm games.

“This opportunity doesn’t come around all the time – clubs with this size, stature and history. I believe I can come in and make these fans happy.”

Gerrard, who replaces Graeme Murty at Ibrox, made 710 appearances and won nine trophies for Liverpool over 19 years and was capped 114 times by England. He captained the national team at three of the six major tournaments at which he played and was Reds skipper for almost 12 years.

He retired in 2016 after a spell with LA Galaxy and joined the youth set-up at Anfield after rejecting an offer to become manager of MK Dons.

Chairman Dave King said Gerrard “ticked every box” other than experience and explained: “A lot of the other managers who have been named, they have had experience but that experience was not necessarily good. Steven’s character outweighed his inexperience.”

Murty left the Rangers manager’s job on Tuesday with the side third in the Premiership, with Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson in charge for the final three games of the season starting at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Gerrard insisted he would need to get his “feet in the door and teeth into the job” before assessing recruitment needs and said: “If I didn’t have confidence in myself and my staff and the board I wouldn’t have come here.

“In terms of targets, I just want to win football matches. That’s my buzz.”

Of McAllister, who was a team-mate of Gerrard’s at Liverpool and also played for and managed Leeds and Coventry, the new Rangers boss said: “He’s a long-time friend of mine.

“I have huge respect for Gary and he ticks the box where maybe I’m not the most experienced manager sitting here right now but he’s been in the game for a very long time and as a partnership I feel that will be very strong.

“He will be a rock and a very big support and as soon as I asked him it was a ‘yes’ straight away.

“I learned so much from Gary and I couldn’t ask for anyone better to take on this challenge with me.