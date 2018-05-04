Hapoel Beer-Sheva midfielder John Ogu has declared that he is ready to excel in any role given to him by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr as Nigeria at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ogu is looking to get a spot in the Super Eagles squad to the World Cup in June and the midfield is the most competitive part of the team with many players jostling for few places.

“Call me defensive or attacking midfielder and you won’t be wrong. I am a midfielder and I’m ready to take up any role in Super Eagles just to ensure we succeed,” Ogu said.

He however refused to be drawn into any controversy which queried Rohr’s preference for Onazi Ogenyi as starter alongside Mikel Obi and Wilfred Ndidi, saying he is undeterred by his substitute role in the team.

Ogu expressed confidence in the ability of the national team to go all the way in Russia barring any injury, adding that Rohr’s words of encouragement have kept the team together as a unit; a factor he describes as key to Super Eagles’ recent success.

“I’m really encouraged by those words coming from the manager. We will always work together as a team and I’m not really bothered about my substitute role in the team because all that matters now is victory,” he added.

“We believe we can do it at the World Cup, God willing.”