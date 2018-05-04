Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, says he will not stand in the way of his right hand man, Rui Faria, succeeding Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager.

Wenger recently announced he will quit his position at the end of the season after 22 years at the club and Rui Faria has been listed among the top contenders to replace him.

And Mourinho has reckoned that his pal can make a good fit for the Emirates job.

“I think so, yes. I don’t know [if he wants to be a manager},” Mourinho told The Sun when asked whether Faria would be a contender to succeed Arsene Wenger.

“You ask me if I think it would be a good fit and I say ‘yes’.

“And I say it because more than my assistant, he is my friend. If my friend has the possibility one day of a big job I would help him to pack and to carry the bags and to wish him luck.

“So, if one day that is going to happen the first one to be happy would probably be myself because I met him when he was a kid in his university and we were together for 18 years, so he is a big friend, more than an assistant.”