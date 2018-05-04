A judge has thrown out an attempt by Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini to take legal action against shoe manufacturer New Balance.

Rosalina, an investment company, claimed on Fellaini’s behalf that New Balance breached an agreement to make payments if he wore New Balance boots.

Fellaini’s lawyers claimed in court the boots were so poorly constructed, the logo fell off and that’s why he did not wear them.

But Justice May said Rosalina’s claims were “bound to fail” if it went to trial.

No contract was ever signed between the two parties but Rosalina and Fellaini argued – unsuccessfully – that a deal was in place.