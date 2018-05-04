Roma president Jim Pallotta has been charged by UEFA for his comments following his side’s Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool.

Pallotta criticised a number of the referee’s decisions during Roma’s 4-2 win at the Stadio Olimpico – which resulted in the Italian side losing 7-6 on aggregate – labelling the manner of their European exit “embarrassing”.

UEFA’s disciplinary panel will judge the American’s case on May 31.