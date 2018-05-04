Neymar is back in Paris after undergoing treatment on his injured foot in Brazil, ESPN reports.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, 26, flew to Paris on a private flight that arrived in the city on Friday morning.

He will report to PSG’s Camp des Loges training centre, where he will undergo examination, but will probably not have enough time to get to Amiens to watch his teammates in a Ligue 1 game.

Brazil international Neymar is still aiming to return to action by May 17, meaning he could feature in the final match of the season at Caen.

He also has commercial obligations to fulfil before the end of the campaign.

Recently, PSG coach Unai Emery said Neymar had been the leader of the team since his arrival from Barcelona last summer, but played down talk that he would make an immediate return to training.

Striker Edinson Cavani also revisited the dispute between the pair over a penalty earlier in the season and said there was a “problem” between them at the time.