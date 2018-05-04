Rangers legend Paul Gascoigne says Steven Gerrard will be a “fantastic” manager for the club and backs him to bring glory back to Ibrox.

Sky Sports reports Gerrard has agreed a three-year deal in principle to become the new Rangers manager, with an announcement expected on Friday.

Gascoigne, who won two titles while playing at Ibrox, believes Gerrard’s youth and history of success during his playing career make him an ideal appointment.

“It’s fantastic for both Steven [Gerrard] and Rangers, what a club it is – it’s massive. I loved my years there, can never get those years back. It’s great that they’ve got him on board,” he told Sky Sports.

“Steven Gerrard is a leader, he’s a winner and the players will feel that and they’ll want to react to that.

“Steven going up there – he will definitely achieve something. I’m so excited for him, he’s a great guy and like I say he’s a leader and what he’s won over his time in football – what a great start for him.

“The good thing for him is that he’s young, he’s eager and he is keen. Above all he’s a winner and that’s what [as a player] you want to play for.

“When you’ve got fans like that behind you nothing is a risk. Believe me, if you’re having a bad game, which I never did, it just gives you another lift. He’s going to have the bonus of an unbelievable crowd behind him.”