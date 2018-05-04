Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu is set to join Arsenal this summer, according to the president of his former Turkish club.

The 21-year-old centre-back has had an impressive season in the Bundesliga that has also seen him linked with Bayern Munich.

But Seyit Mehmet Ozkan, the president of Turkish second-tier club Altinordu, said he expects Soyuncu to move to London.

“Caglar Soyuncu is set to join Arsenal,” Ozkan said at the International Football Economic Forum, according to Turkish newspaper Sabah.

“Arsenal made an enquiry about his time at the club. Of course, we would make a cut from the transfer if he joins Arsenal. … Bayern Munich also want him but he’s on the way to the Premier League.”

Soyuncu moved to Freiburg from Altinordu in 2016 for a fee of less than €3 million and is now regarded as one of the most promising young centre-backs in the Bundesliga.

He has already played nine games for Turkey, making his debut in March 2016 in a friendly against Sweden, and was linked to a move to Manchester United in January before Freiburg said he was not for sale.

Arsenal also signed 20-year-old Greek centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos in January.