Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he expects “a big fight” from a young Zambia team when both teams clash next month in continuation of 2018 World Cup qualifying series.

Nigeria are top of their qualifying group with 10 points and may need at least a draw in their next game against Zambia on October 7 in Uyo to seal qualification to Russia 2018.

Nigeria defeated The Chipolopolo 2-1 last October in Ndola, but the Zambians have since rebuilt the team by injecting several exciting players from the last U20 World Cup with amazing success.

They face Algeria in Constantine tonight after they beat the North Africans 3-1 in Lusaka at the weekend.

The result of tonight’s clash will go a long way to determine if the Eagles need only a draw or have to win when both teams clash again next month.

“It’s not done entirely because we have a big fight against a young Zambia team,” warned Rohr after a 1-1 draw in Cameroon last night.

“Cameroon have certainly been eliminated as they only have three points (with two matches left to be played).

“We’re in a most difficult group and to win it will boost our confidence.”