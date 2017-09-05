Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has insisted he does not plan to retire from football soon.

The Tianjin TEDA midfielder, who has won UEFA Champions League, Europa League, English Premier League, FA Cup and African Cup of Nations, was on parade as Cameroon forced Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Yaounde on Monday.

Speaking after the game, Mikel Obi said he is not considering hanging up his boots.

- Advertisement -

“I’m 30 years old and still have a long way to go and I still want to play till God knows when,” he told media in Yaounde.

“But now, I’m not thinking about retirement. I just came back from a very bad injury and now I’m back and finding my way to the field of play. Fitness wise it’s difficult but I am here to help the team.”