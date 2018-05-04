David Moyes says Andy Carroll’s decision to leave the bench during West Ham’s game against Manchester City last week was ‘inexcusable’.

The striker left the bench and headed down the tunnel after Moyes decided against bringing him on as a substitute during the Hammers’ 4-1 defeat at the London Stadium.

Moyes told the Evening Standard: “I was really disappointed in Andy. I don’t believe there was any excuse for what he did.”