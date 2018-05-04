Santi Cazorla has said Arsenal have not yet offered him a new contract.

Midfielder Cazorla, whose current deal ends in the summer, has been sidelined for 18 months with a severe Achilles injury but is returning to training.

“My contract ends this summer and no one has told me anything, but it’s normal,” he told Cadena Ser radio. “I’ve been out of action for so long.”

In January, shortly after undergoing a 10th operation on his Achilles, the 33-year-old said he aimed to return to action in 2019.

“I’ve been practically unable to train, and that is my main focus right now,” he said. “I want to gradually train, for them [Arsenal] to see me and see how I feel.

“We shall see what happens in the future. The important thing is for me to return to play, and then we shall see where I play.

“There is still some way to go but I hope I can achieve it. I’m a little bit more optimistic. I’m starting to do things on the pitch.

“There is still a long way to go and I have to work very hard. Little by little, I hope I can come out of this.”

Cazorla, who has scored 29 goals in 180 appearances since joining Arsenal from Malaga in 2012, trained with his former club Real Oviedo earlier this week.

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger recently said Cazorla “feels good” but thinks the player’s career at Arsenal may be over.