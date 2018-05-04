Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, insists his side will cope well against the threats of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah when both sides clash in the Champions League final later this month in Kiev.

Salah has been the standout performers for the Reds in his debut season at the club scoring 43 goals in all competitions.

The Egyptian international played a sterling role in Jurgen Klopp’s men semi-final win against his former club, AS Roma.

And despite the former Chelsea player’s impressive form, Ramos claims that he has faced many other world-class forwards over his career, and is never scared of opponents, only respectful.

“We have seen what Salah can do this season, but he will just be one of 11 players we face against Liverpool,”

Ramos told Mirror.co.uk.

“Throughout my career, I have faced the best forward players in the world – many of them who are considered among the greatest ever.

“For me, there is never a fear. A respect, yes, but never a fear.”