Henry Onyekuru is still undecided whether he will play for another season on loan at Anderlecht from Everton.

Reports have it that Everton and Anderlecht have agreed for Onyekuru to play a second season with the Belgian club.

However, Onyekuru has yet to decide on whether he will want to play on at Anderlecht, according to Hetnieuwsblad

Last year, the Nigeria forward had hinted on a January return to Everton.

Onyekuru could in the meantime make a much-awaited comeback on Sunday after five months on the sidelines caused by a knee injury.

Champions Anderlecht face a tough trip to championship playoff leaders Club Brugge and the Nigerian could be thrown into the fray.