England manager Gareth Southgate paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after the young forward played a key role in Monday’s 2-1 win over Slovakia.

The Manchester United man was somewhat at fault for the goal Slovakia scored to take the lead in the third minute but bounced back in great style, setting up Eric Dier for the equaliser and then scoring a fine goal to clinch the win.

And Southgate said the 19-year-old Rashford continues to belie his years.

“Having worked with him, he’s such a mature character,” said Southgate.

“The start (making a mistake for the goal) surprised me, but I felt the switch of wings was important as well – it allowed him a slightly different defensive role, and he adapted very well to that.

“His maturity is excellent.

“You look at him and he’s never in awe of the occasion. He doesn’t have any fear of anything, although, to be fair, I don’t think the team did. I thought they responded well.

“He’s still a work in progress, as we saw at the beginning of the game, but he’s still getting stronger and his impact in taking people on, in getting us up the pitch in counter-attacks, was not only huge for the team but the crowd as well.

“He had a huge impact on the game.”

The maturity of Rashford’s England team mate Dele Alli has been questioned after the midfielder was pictured making an offensive gesture after he was not awarded a free-kick.

But the Spurs man says the gesture was a joke intended for England full-back Kyle Walker, while Southgate was keen to stress that he felt Alli produced a fine display overall.

“What it obviously does was detract from probably what was his best performance for us since I’ve been the manager,” said Southgate.

“His work without the ball was top drawer, he really took intelligent positions, pressed them all over, and his work with the ball was excellent.

“He looked a real threat, played people in, made fantastic runs in behind the opposition defence, so hopefully we’ll be talking about that once everything else is cleared up.”