Bayern Munich president, Uli Hoeness, has said Jose Mourinho’s “superstar” status has hindered Manchester United’s ability to win trophies.

In his first year in charge, Mourinho led United to the Europa League and EFL Cup titles, but has failed to win the Premier League in two seasons.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager is frequently the main subject of headlines surrounding United and Hoeness feels the focus on the Portuguese is to the club’s detriment.

“You have to make sure that you don’t have a superstar as a coach, but someone who integrates into the group.

“Jose Mourinho is a superstar at Manchester United, but he hasn’t brought the club on at all. Everything is always focused on him,” Hoeness told Suddeutsche Zeitung.