Coach Salisu Yusuf has named a final 18-man squad for the sub-regional WAFU Cup, which kicks off this weekend in Ghana.

The CHAN Eagles form the core of the WAFU squad but with some refreshing additions like NPFL leading scorer Tony Okpotu from Lobi Stars, Friday Ubong of Akwa United, Katsina United midfielder Destiny Ashadi as well as Plateau United pair of Peter Eneji and Daniel Itodo.

CHAN Eagles skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Stephen Eze, Kingsley Eduwo, Rabiu Ali, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Osas Okoro and Chima Akas are also on the roaster.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are expected to make official the squad today and the players are due in Abuja tomorrow.

Nigeria will playoff against Sierra Leone on Saturday with the winners advancing the mini-league stage of the WAFU Cup.

The winners of this year’s WAFU Cup will win a prize money of $100,000.