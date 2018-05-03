FIFA have named former international Emmanuel Amuneke as a member of their technical study group for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The former FC Barcelona winger and AFCON winner with Super Eagles in 1994 confirmed this on Thursday.

“I’ve been notified. We’re filing the papers and I must commend FIFA for recognising me with such responsibility”, Amuneke said.

The 1996 Olympic Games soccer gold winner in Atlanta assisted Many Garba in 2013 to win the FIFA U17 World Cup in Dubai.

In 2015, the former Zamalek of Egypt star headed the U17 Golden Eaglets coaching crew to retain the global silverware in Chile, drawing the attention of FIFA with Eaglets extraordinary scintillating play.

The 1995 African Player of the Year will on Friday May 4, bury his 86-year-old father Nze Michael Amuneke at their family compound, Eziokele, Eziobodo in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.