Eden Hazard says he wants to see Diego Costa end his self-imposed exile and “come back” to Chelsea.

The Spanish striker has been absent from the Blues fold since failing to report back for pre-season training in July and was left out of the Blues’ Champions League squad on Monday.

The 28-year-old has openly expressed his desire to return to former club Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish club only offered half of the £50m Chelsea asked for to allow him to leave.

Hazard, who has played in both of Belgium’s games in the current international window after overcoming a broken ankle, wants to see Costa abandon his exit plans and return to action for the Premier League champions.

“Diego and I have been playing together for three years, we have won everything together except for the Champions League,” he told Marca.

“It’s a pleasure to play with him, he’s a top player and a top person. I would like to see him come back, but I don’t make the decisions.

“I hope he can find a solution so that we can see him back on the pitch soon.”