Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has vowed that the team will not disappoint if they qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria are on the verge of reaching their sixth World Cup after their 1-1 draw with Cameroon on Monday in Yaounde night took them six points clear in Group B of African qualifying.

“We have a very good young team, probably the youngest I’ve ever played with,” Mikel said after the match.

“I came into the team and played with greats like Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Joseph Yobo who were on their way out.

“I was in the 2014 World Cup team where I thought we didn’t do as well as we should. It was not the best. I hope to go to Russia. We owe Nigerians a better World Cup than Brazil 2014.

“If we qualify for Russia 2018, we’ll aim to do much better.”

The Super Eagles’ first World Cup was in 1994 where they reached the second round. Since then they have qualified for every World Cup except Germany 2006.