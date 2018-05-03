Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez joined a Tottenham Hotspur training session on Thursday as part of work towards his professional coaching badges.

Raul, 40, who retired from playing in 2015, was pictured alongside fellow striker Fernando Llorente at Hotspur Way as Spurs prepared for Saturday’s home game against West Brom.

Along with other ex-players including former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso and World Cup winner Marcos Senna, he is on a six-week fast-track course for the UEFA A and B licences which would allow him to coach youth teams.

After a year of coaching at youth level, they will be free to obtain a UEFA Pro License and move into senior coaching and management.

The course teaches topics including club management, nutrition, psychology, medicine and team building.

Spurs recently said their former midfielder Ryan Mason, who retired in February, was undertaking his coaching badges at the club.