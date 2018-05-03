The prospect of a global name like Steven Gerrard coming into the Scottish game can only be seen as a good thing, says Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

Ahead of Aberdeen’s game with Hibernian, who are three points behind McInnes’ side, this weekend, McIness said it would be a positive move if Gerrard was join Rangers as boss.

“The prospect of a global name like Steven Gerrard coming into the Scottish game can only be seen as a good thing,” he said.

“I’d prefer it if he was a player. Because what a player he was: a fantastic leader of man and Liverpool and for England.”

Even though leaders Celtic have the title wrapped up, there’s a close race for second between Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibs.

All are within three points of each other, and McInnes said Gerrard would add to the high level of management and competition in Scotland.

“There’s a lot of good managers, a lot of high-profile managers that have managed at a higher level [in Scotland at the moment] and certainly if Steven Gerrard was to come into it on the back of his playing career it would certainly be box-office name.

“It can only help the Scottish game, I’m sure.”

Rangers dismissed Graeme Murty in the aftermath of their 5-0 defeat by Celtic, and McInnes expressed his sadness with the move.

“I’m disappointed that another manager has lost his job this week. Jim Duffy (who left Morton by mutual consent) and Graeme Murty losing their jobs,” McInnes added.

“One was starting out with his first job, Jim’s been around the block, but it’s still the same equal sadness and disappointment when you see good people lose their jobs.

“It’s disappointing but that’s the nature and we all get into it knowing that sometimes these things are very harsh and unfair on managers

“It’s important to enjoy the good days when you’re managing as well as the tough times.”

Aberdeen face Hibs, Rangers and Celtic in their final three games of the season.