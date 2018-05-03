Jose Mourinho wants Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian to stay at Manchester United, but admits the club will consider offers if the players are not happy.

United are willing to listen to offers for both defenders this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Mourinho says both Blind and Darmian are “part of my plans”, but admits the decision may not be down to him.

“When a player wants to go, if that’s the case, when the right offers arrive in the club we study that because we always try to have the players happy,” he said.

“If happiness means for them to leave let’s see what happens. But they are in my plans, I don’t want to sell, I want to keep.”

Marouane Fellaini’s representative will continue talks over a new United contract soon, Sky Sports reports, and Mourinho remains confident of holding onto the midfielder.