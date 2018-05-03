Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Brighton but Jose Mourinho is hopeful he will be fit for the FA Cup final.

Lukaku has spent the week receiving treatment in Belgium after suffering an ankle injury during the 2-1 win over Arsenal.

He will not be available for the trip to the Amex Stadium on Friday night, but Mourinho is confident he will be fit to line up at Wembley on May 19.

“I just know that, of course, not tomorrow. Apart from that we need to wait for more scans, more time,” Mourinho told a news conference on Thursday.

“It looks positive [for the FA Cup final].”