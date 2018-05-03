Islam Slimani’s Newcastle season is over after he was banned for three matches following a violent conduct charge.
The Algeria striker has accepted the charge but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission.
Slimani, who is currently on loan from Leicester, was involved in an off-the-ball incident during Saturday’s game against West Bromwich Albion.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]