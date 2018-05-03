Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Petit, has said Paris Saint-Germain are keen on hiring Arsene Wenger as their general manager.

Wenger is set to step down as Arsenal boss after 22 years and he has been linked with a return to France.

Petit, who played under Wenger both with Monaco and Arsenal, told the Mirror that his former boss could be a good fit in Paris.

“I can see him managing a whole club, not a director. PSG are very interested in him, they need a profile like Arsene’s. I can see him coming back at a big club.

“Arsene is a very honest guy; a very straight guy and I feel he can bring a lot to football again.

“I think PSG are very interested in him – not as a manager on the pitch but the go-between with [Thomas] Tuchel [Unai Emery’s reported replacement] and the president [chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi].

“When you look at the players’ behaviour at PSG in the past few years, they need a strong person, with credibility who can be respected by the dressing room.

“It is hard to see him somewhere different, it is hard to see him managing another club,” Petit said.