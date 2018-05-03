Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has offered to bankroll the training camp of the country’s U20 team, the Flying Eagles.

The Flying Eagles were held to a goalless draw by Katsina United in a friendly match at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina on Wednesday.

The Governor said he appreciated the national team’s visit to Katsina.

“I will like to first off all appreciate and thank you for coming all the way from Abuja to represent your fatherland. You have done a great job and Katsina people are proud of you,” he said.

Governor Masari went further to advise the players to take education seriously as they are still very young

“You all are still very young and I don’t think there is anyone among you who is more than 20 years. I wish to advise you to kindly take your education seriously,” he urged.

“No matter where you find yourself try to combine education to your football career in order for you to have something to fall back on.”

He added that the players should do away with anything that could compromise their career.

“You people are now the ones representing Nigeria, try to do away with vices that can cut your career short, like drinking, womanising and smoking,” he further advised.

“All these things I have just mentioned will not allow you to have a better and successful career, so do away with them.”