Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun has said he hopes his team go past Guinea Bissau in a 2019 U20 AFCON qualifier later this month.

The Nigeria U20s will face Guinea Bissau between May 11 and 13 with the return leg in Nigeria a week later.

“We will give 100% to scale through (against Guinea Bissau),” Aigbogun said after the Flying Eagles played out a goalless draw with Katsina United in a friendly today.

The draw with hosts Katsina United was entertaining even though the coach said he would have been happier had his team put away the chances they created.

“We created chances, but unfortunately we did not score,” he said.

“But it was good to see how the team play against a high level team.

“It would have been good to win, but it was also important that we did not lose.”