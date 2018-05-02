The Flying Eagles held hosts Katsina United to a goalless draw in a friendly played today at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

The Nigeria U20s created the better chances, but could not find the back of the net.

Peter Eneji’s overhead kick missed target after 10 minutes and the Plateau United winger was denied by goalkeeper Yinka David after 22 minutes.

In the 39th minute, Eneji’s shot from distance crashed against the crossbar.

Katsina United also threatened through Tasiu Lawal.

In the second half, Flying Eagles striker Jerome Akor’s header off an Eneji cross missed the mark before his goal-bound strike six minutes from time was cleared off the line by Usman Barau.

The Nigeria U20s are preparing for a 2019 U20 AFCON qualifier against Guinea Bissau later this month.