Officials have said that there is a strong possibility that the country’s U20 team, the Flying Eagles, will host Guinea Bissau in an U20 AFCON qualifier in Port Harcourt.

Port Harcourt will stage the Super Eagles farewell match to the World Cup match on May 28.

And now the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have asked for the Rivers State Government to help stage an U20 AFCON qualifier return leg in Port Harcourt on May 20, a week before the Eagles World Cup warm-up game.

Guinea Bissau U20s, who upset Sierra Leone to qualify for this round of the qualifying tournament, will host the Flying Eagles between May 11 and 13 with the return leg in Nigeria a week later.