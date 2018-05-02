Rangers have announced that directors Paul Murray and Barry Scott have resigned.

The news follows the departure of manager Graeme Murty, who was sacked by the club in the wake of their 5-0 defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic on Sunday.

Their resignations also come days after it was reported that chairman Dave King had breached takeover rules after failing to follow through with an order to make an offer for the remainder of the club’s shares.

Former Deutsche Bank accountant, Mr Murray, was previously a board member during Sir David Murray’s reign as Ibrox chairman before the club’s 2012 liquidation crisis.

He returned as a director of the Rangers International Football Club PLC when Mr King wrestled power back from the previous Mike Ashley-backed regime then in charge three years later.

Hong Kong businessman Scott only joined the board last December having been part of a group who invested £6.5m in loans to the club.

Rangers said in a statement: “Paul has been a director since March 2015 and played an important role at that time in helping oust the previous board and restore the club to the hands of those who have its best interests at heart.

“Paul has served with distinction as a director since that time and all at Rangers are very grateful for his efforts. We look forward to welcoming him again as a supporter.

“Barry joined the board more recently and his enthusiasm and drive were welcome. The board knows it will continue to enjoy his support and appreciates the commitment he has shown to the club.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard confirmed he has held “positive” talks with Rangers over becoming the club’s new manager.

Sky Sports reports that Murty told the players of the decision for him to leave on Tuesday morning, after admitting that discussions with Gerrard had made things difficult for him personally.