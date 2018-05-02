The £800 million sale of Wembley Stadium to Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan could be delayed because of the complexity of the deal, The Times has reported.

Although the American billionaire remains optimistic that a deal could be done within the next two months, the Football Association believes an autumn agreement is more realistic.

Members of Parliament could yet decide to hold an inquiry into the planned sale, adding further potential for the sale to be delayed, because £113m of public money was used to help build Wembley.

The digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) select committee will meet to discuss the planned sale and must decide whether to ask FA executives and the sports minister, Tracey Crouch, to attend a hearing.

Khan wants to use Wembley for American football matches, and the FA has argued that selling the national stadium would enable millions to be spent on improving grassroots facilities across the UK.

That view has been backed by former FA chairman Greg Dyke, who told the Telegraph the money could help rejuvenate facilities with central government funding lacking.

“I haven’t seen the deal, but if you can seriously take £500m and use it for improving grassroots facilities in this country I would probably say yes,” Dyke said.

“I produced a report during my time asking how you change facilities in this country in an era when the local authorities have no money and we came up with a pilot project in Sheffield.

“I don’t know how much £500 million would pay for now.”

However, former sports minister Richard Caborn, who was in the post when the agreement to construct the new Wembley was agreed 17 years ago, voiced opposition to its sale.

“This is one of the greatest stadiums in the world, and I don’t see why now we should be giving it potentially to American football,” he told The Times.

“Rather than flogging off the family silver, I think the FA should look at more imaginative ways of raising money for grassroots facilities.

“Football is awash with money, or why not have a levy on every ticket sold at Wembley? I think people would be happy to pay that if they knew what it was for.”