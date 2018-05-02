General manager of Enugu Rangers Davidson Owumi has said ‘The Flying Antelopes’ will finish among the top three teams in the 2017/2018 NPFL season and this will guarantee them a place in next year’s CAF club competitions.

Rangers are now fifth on the NPFL table with 28 points from 19 matches.

“If wishes were horses, beggars will definitely ride”, started Owumi in a most modest tone.

“And if I want to be highly optimistic, I can definitely say we can go to the very top.

“But because we want to be very modest in our administration of the team, like you rightly said, it is a new team and so it is still work in progress, we don’t want to give a definite answer.

“But we do know that by the special grace of God we’re going to end up at the upper end of the league.

“In that direction, we have not lowered the ante, neither have we lost focus.”