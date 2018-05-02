Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad has confirmed that FIFA will advance $2 million in prize money to each of the five African teams that have qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia have qualified for the tournament and can expect money from FIFA to deal with the issue of player bonuses.

The African teams have dealt with the issue of player bonuses notriously in the past and FIFA have confirmed the advancement of money in order to resolve the issue before it arises.

“The money would be used to settle beforehand the question of bonuses due the players,” said CAF president Ahmad.

“Disputes over payments at previous tournaments had led to situations that affected badly the image of African football, with a considerable impact on team performances.”

Last year, Nigeria’s football federation (NFF) signed an agreement with its players pledging to avoid the bonus and pay rows that have blighted past World Cup campaigns.

The Super Eagles were involved in a protracted dispute ahead of the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil and a bonus row also disrupted their World Cup campaign in 2014.

Similar problems have affected other African teams.

Egypt are in Group A alongside Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Morocco are in Group B alongside Iran, Portugal and Spain.

Nigeria are in Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Argentina.

Tunisia are in Group G alongside Belgium, England and Panama.

Senegal are in Group H alongside Colombia, Japan and Poland.

The 32 teams taking part in the June-July tournament receive $1.5 million each from FIFA in the form of a preparation fee and are guaranteed a minimum of $8 million more in prize money after the tournament ends.