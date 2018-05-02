Roma goalkeeper Alisson admits he has been flattered by interest from other clubs but questioned whether he needs to move this summer.

Sky Sports reported earlier this year that Liverpool were interested in a deal for the highly-rated Brazilian but Roma president James Pallotta has expressed a reluctance to sell him.

Alisson is set to start in the Champions League semi-final second leg in Rome on Wednesday and, after insisting they can stop former team-mate Mo Salah, Alisson spoke of his future.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I don’t know what will happen (in the summer). Obviously, the interest makes me happy.

“But I don’t think it’s a question of needing (to move). I know what I’m worth, not money wise, but as a player. I know what I bring to the team, but I only think about the present. What happens next, we leave for later.”

American owner and president Pallotta said in April: “Why should he leave?” He has a contract for a while, I love him.

“I never wanted to sell him when they were talking about it two years ago. I thought he was great and he’s showing how good he is.”