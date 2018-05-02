Molde FK club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his happiness over the signing of Nigeria striker Leke James.

The former Aalesund forward signed a two-year deal with Molde according to the Norwegian club’s website.

“Leke has shown earlier that he is a top-grade, top-level leader,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We are pleased that he is now in Molde and we are confident that we will get him in the same good form as he was in Aalesund.

“He is now free of injury and ready for action and will be in a hurry if not so long. Leke is a boy with a wonderful personality, which will provide a lot of positive energy in the group.”

He scored 44 goals in 98 games at Aalesund.

He last played for Beijing Enterprises FC.