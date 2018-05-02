Bayern Munich star, Thomas Muller, has stated that his club keep making the same mistakes against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Muller, however, said the Bundesliga champions have nothing to be ashamed about after they were knocked out from the Champions League following their semi-final second leg tie with Zinedine Zidane’s men on Tuesday night.

The Bavarians travelled to Spanish capital trailing 2-1 from the first leg at home.

Joshua Kimmich put them in front at the Santiago Bernabeu, before Karim Benzema scored a brace. James Rodriguez’s equalizer was not enough to take Bayern through to the finals of the competition.

A 2-2 draw in the second leg meant Jupp Heynckes’s men were one goal shy of reaching the final as Madrid went through 4-3 on aggregate.

“We played better than in Munich but we gave them a goal again,” Muller told German broadcaster Zdf.

“And you can’t afford to do that over the two games.

“It was a crazy game and we invested everything into it. But in the end we were a little unlucky. Their goalkeeper Navas had a great game.

“Luck and misfortune are closely intertwined. This hurts a great deal, but we shouldn’t be ashamed.

“A lot more was possible. We had a super chance to progress but we missed out again.

“We have so much quality in our squad, but we have to ask ourselves why we have missed out a lot, why we keep making these mistakes in the semifinals.”

Bayern lifted the trophy in 2013 but have now failed to go pass the semifinals in four of the last five seasons.