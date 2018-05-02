The national team coach of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr, has backed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system for the international friendly between the Super Eagles and England.

The match is set to take place at Wembley in London on June 2 as part of both country’s preparation ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, confirmed that the VAR system will be used during next month’s high profile pre-World Cup friendly.

“VAR will be used for our friendly against England,” said Pinnick.

“The world is moving technologically and football should not be left behind.”

Following the announcement Rohr publicly backed VAR, saying it will make refereeing ‘fairer’.

VAR will be used for the first time at the World Cup after it was used at last year’s FIFA Confederation Cup.

Nigeria are in Group D at the World Cup alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.