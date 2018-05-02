Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has won Leicester City’s young player of the year award for the 2017/18 season.

Ndidi beat Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray to pick the plaque at Leicester City’s annual awards night on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was beaten by Harry Maguire to the players’ player of the season award.

Maguire also went home with the player of the season award.

Captain Wes Morgan won the best performance of the season prize while Jamie Vardy’s goal against West Brom was voted the goal of the season.

Ndidi has been a key performer for the Foxes this season.

The Nigerian midfielder has made 33 league appearances for the club with four assists to his name.