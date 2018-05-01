Gareth Bale and Casemiro have both been left on Real Madrid’s bench for their Champions League second leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Bale was not used in the first leg, even as a substitute, and retains his spot on the bench as Real try to hold onto a 2-1 advantage from their first-leg win in Germany.

Casemiro started the first leg but has been replaced by Mateo Kovacic at the Bernabeu.

Striker Karim Benzema is also back in the lineup after beginning the first leg on the bench, while Marco Asensio starts for the injured Isco.

Bayern Munich made four changes, most notably David Alaba returning to replace Rafinha.

The other three changes were necessitated by injury, with Niklas Sule, Corentin Tolisso and Thiago Alcantara all coming in for Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez and Arjen Robben respectively. All three newcomers entered the first leg as substitutes.

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas; Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo; Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema

Bayern Munich XI: Sven Ulreich; Mats Hummels, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich; James Rodriguez, Thiago Alcantara, Corentin Tolisso; Robert Lewandowski, Franck Ribery, Thomas Muller