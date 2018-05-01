Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard says “there is truth in the rumours” linking him with the job of Rangers manager.

Gerrard says talks with the Glasgow club have been “positive” and will continue later this week.

Sky Sports reported last week that Gerrard, currently the Liverpool academy coach, had held initial talks with Rangers.

The 37-year-old told BT Sport on Tuesday night: “Yes, there is truth in the rumours.

“I’ve held initial talks with Rangers and I plan to pick them up in a couple of days time.

“There is (interest). I’ve held positive talks with them and I’m busy for a couple of days, so I’ll pick them up on Thursday and see if we can progress it.”

Graeme Murty had been in charge of Rangers on a short-term basis until the end of the season but was sacked on Tuesday morning, in the wake of a 5-0 loss at Celtic on Sunday.

Sky Sports reports that Murty told the players of the decision on Tuesday morning, after admitting that discussions with Gerrard had made things difficult for him personally.