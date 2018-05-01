Jack Wilshere is “hopeful” he will agree a contract extension to remain at Arsenal.

The 26-year-old England international, who has been at the club since he was nine, is out of contract in the summer and has so far been unable to agree terms on a new deal.

Wilshere says talks remain ongoing but admits the situation has been complicated by Arsene Wenger’s departure at the end of the season.

Wilshere told Soccer Saturday: “We are still in the same position really. Not much has changed. We are still talking.

“Obviously the boss has left which has changed things a little bit because I don’t know who is going to be the manager next year and that can change things.

“But we are still talking and I am hopeful and the club is hopeful we can get something done.”

Wilshere was rested for Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday, along with a number of other regular starters, but is expected to be in the starting line-up for Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal’s run to the last four of the Europa League has meant a hectic schedule for the club’s players and Wilshere says he has not had time to think about the prospect of moving away.

Wilshere explained: “To be honest with you, I haven’t really thought about [moving somewhere else]. I have said before that is where I want to be and I have not really had much time to think about moving clubs.

“We have been playing every three or four days for the last three or four months so it has been difficult.

“I am concentrating on games and obviously the boss left so it has been a bad couple of months to be honest.”