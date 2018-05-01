Arsenal are considering Shakhtar Donetsk’s Paulo Fonseca as they search for Arsene Wenger’s replacement, ESPN reports.

Wenger will step down from his role after 22 years after the season, and ESPN has reported that Arsenal have approached Fonseca to gauge his interest in the role.

Fonseca, 45, is also being eyed by Everton, those sources have said, with Sam Allardyce’s future uncertain despite signing an 18-month contract in November.

Previously the coach of Porto, Pacos Ferreira and Braga, Fonseca took Shakhtar to the Champions League round of 16 this year and has the club at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League, three points ahead of Dynamo Kiev with three games remaining.

An attractive style of attacking football at Shakhtar has brought Fonseca to the attention of several clubs across Europe, including Arsenal and Everton.

Shakhtar, reluctant to lose Fonseca, are in talks about extending his stay in Ukraine as they look to ward off interest in his services.