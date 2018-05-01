Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding has signed a long-term contract extension with the club.

Holding was already under contract until 2020 after joining the club from Bolton Wanderers two years ago but was rewarded with a new deal on Tuesday.

Arsenal did not disclose the length of the deal but said in a statement they “look forward to his continued contribution in the coming years.”

Holding quickly established himself in the first team in his debut season and started in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

However, he has been Arsene Wenger’s fourth choice at centre-back this season and has only started seven Premier League games.

By giving the defender a new deal now, the club is signalling that they view Holding as a future part of Arsenal’s back four even after Wenger steps down this summer.