Newcastle United forward Islam Slimani has been charged with violent conduct by the FA following an incident during his side’s 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

In the 80th minute of the encounter at the St James’ Park, the 29-year-old was involved in an off-the-ball altercation with Craig Dawson, kicking out at the defender.

Referee David Coote failed to punish the forward for the offence but it was caught on camera.

However, the on-loan Leicester City player has until 6pm on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

“It happened in the 80th minute and was not seen by the match officials but caught on video,” read a statement on the FA website.

“He has until 6pm on 1st May 2018 to respond to the charge.

“Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time are referred by The FA to a panel of three former elite match officials.

“Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence.

“For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.”