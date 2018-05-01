Nigeria legend, Nwankwo Kanu, is among former Arsenal players that will attend Arsene Wenger’s last Premier League home game in charge of the Gunners against Burnley on Sunday.

The North London club, according to a report on British website, Daily Mail, have written to all their former players who have made 100-plus league appearances for the club to grace the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Kanu, who joined Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1999 made 119 league appearances for the club and hit the back of the net 37 times.

He spent five years at the club before linking up with another Premier League side, West Bromwich Albion.

The likes of Sol Campbell, Thierry Henry, Tony Adams, Bob Wilson, Frank McLintock and other legends are also expected at the match.

Arsenal will use the fixture as a key element of their celebrations to commemorate the Frenchman’s 22 years in charge.

Wenger recently announced he will quit Arsenal at the end of the season. The Frenchman won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups with the club.