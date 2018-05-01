Mauricio Pochettino should be the next Manchester United manager when Jose Mourinho leaves, Gary Neville has said.

Mourinho signed a contract extension in January that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino raised doubts about his future at Spurs after their FA Cup semifinal defeat to United at Wembley.

And Neville believes he would be the right man for the job when Mourinho decides to move on.

He told Sky Sports: “When Jose Mourinho’s time is finished at Manchester United, whether that is one year, two years — I hope it’s three years, I hope he wins multiple Premier League titles because I think he’s a fantastic manager — this [Pochettino] is the guy that I would want to manage the club that I support, because I think he deserves it.

“It’s probably the same for Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Daniel Levy knows that. It’s a big problem, because if he leaves it’ll be an issue for Tottenham because he’s extracting the maximum from limited resources.”

Mourinho took over from Louis van Gaal at United in 2016, signing a three-year contract.

His new deal guarantees two more years with the option of an additional 12 months, but he has said he will not finish is managerial career at Old Trafford.

Pochettino, who has three years left on his contract, said Tottenham’s recruitment policy and strict wage structure will stay the same “whether it is me or another.”