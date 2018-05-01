Alex Iwobi wants to give Arsene Wenger the perfect send-off by winning the Europa League.

Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the semi-finals on Thursday, with the first meeting at the Emirates Stadium having finished 1-1.

If Arsenal were to progress, then Wenger’s final game in charge of the Gunners would be a Europa League final in Lyon on May 16 and Iwobi is desperate to win the competition for the departing Frenchman.

“We are really motivated – especially by what he has done for the club,” Iwobi told Sky Sports News.

“We are trying to make him end the season on a high.

“And not just for him but for ourselves as well so we are doing our best to get the result.”

Arsenal head to the Wanda Metropolitano needing to score against one of the best defences in Europe after conceding a late away goal via Antoine Griezmann.

Iwobi is still confident of progressing, even though Arsenal were held to a draw against a 10-man Atletico side after Sime Vrsaljko was sent off early on in the first leg at the Emirates.

“We are very confident,” he added. “We were unfortunate not to get the result we wanted against them in the first leg but we are very confident and believe we can go to the final.”

The Nigerian is also optimistic he will be involved against Atletico after picking up a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester United.

“I believe it is very good. I am still being assessed but to me it is good and I will be okay,” he said.

“We will have to wait and see but I believe I will be okay and fit.”